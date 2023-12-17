After all, what is a cat? The king of the internet is a tender, cute, soft and precious thing that, inside, hides a killing machine.

And, of course, that creates a lot of problems.

Aren't we exaggerating a bit? I have never hidden that I don't like cats, but that has nothing to do with this. The best example of this was the “natural experiment” that caused the arrival of felines to the American continent. The arrival of these bugs led to the disappearance of more than 40 species of canids. In fact, the impact of “cats” on the development of North American canid species was greater than climate changes or ecological problems.

They are fucking killing machines.

And the world is your menu. Because they may not like sweets, but it will be one of the few things they don't like. According to a study published in the journal Nature Communications, domestic cats in the wild (including wild ones) eat more than 2,000 species. That means many things, but above all one: to the extent that their population does not stop growing, they are a true ecological bomb.

“Cats eat a lot more than we thought.” Said Christopher Lepczyk, professor of ecology at Auburn University and one of the authors of the study. And in much more varied ways than we thought, one might say.

Because although almost half of the species were birds (followed by reptiles and mammals), when taking a census of everything that cats are capable of eating, the researchers found everything from insects (butterflies, moths or dragonflies) to camels, cows or sea ​​turtles.

It seems likely that the camels were consumed as carrion and the turtles when they were animals, but (as Lepczyk pointed out) “it is significant.” We must not forget that, of all of them, almost 350 were in danger of extinction (or at risk of being so). A cat loose in a sensitive place is a danger.

What do we do with cats? Because although domestic cats (which roam freely) are a non-negligible part of the problem, stray cats play a central role in all of this. And they don't seem like something easy to manage.

Lepczyk acknowledged that the fact that “political” recommendations do not appear in his work is not an oversight. It is a sensitive issue and steps must also be taken from animal science itself to analyze which are the most powerful intervention mechanisms.

What is clear is that in many places cats have become invasive species and we take action or we could lose a lot. Biodiversity never has second chances.

In Xataka | Humans have only managed to break the will of cats with canned tuna. Science already knows why

Imagen | Hannah Reading