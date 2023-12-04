Andrew Spinks (better known by his nickname “Redigit”) may not be a name that is well known to the gaming community, but the truth is that the American from Indiana is one of the most successful developers in history.

Andrew is the creator of Terraria, an adventure and construction sandbox that many have classified as “Minecraft, but in 2D.” Although Mojang’s video game has been by far more successful and popular, its work released in 2011 has nothing to envy, since Terraria is positioned in eighth place among the best-selling video games in history, with more than 44 million copies sold and after more than 12 years it remains one of the most played to date.

With all this, one would think that Anfrew must be proud and enjoying life a lot, well… not quite. Through his X account, @Demilogic, the developer revealed the worst part of his daily life at work. “The worst thing about being Redigit, the creator of Terraria, the eighth best-selling video game of all time, is listening to your Stardew Valley fan wife.”

Stardew Valley is an indie that was created by Eric Barone (also known by the pseudonym ConcernedApe) and released in 2016. It is a game in which you have to manage your own farm: take care of animals, plant crops and you can even explore caves in search for resources until starting a family. This has made him one of the main competitors that Redigit has in the market, and it is clear that he is not very happy that his own wife prefers him over her game.

His wife, Whitney Spinks, responded through her account @Cennxx defending himself with “to be fair, I have more hours in Terraria.” It should be noted that she is also a producer and vice president of Re-Logic, the studio created by her husband.

The rest of the users started joking about this whole situation and even began to ask that they make a crossover with Stardew Valley so that everyone would be happy. However, it is unlikely that this will happen, taking into account that both games have constant updates and Eric Barone is currently working on a new game: Haunted Chocolatier.

A rather comical situation and perhaps very typical of couples when they have tastes that sometimes clash with each other, although this case is perhaps taken a little more to the extreme.

