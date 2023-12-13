“When you give your name to a piece of Time, you have done something in life”. Alessandro Baricco's pen illuminates the black and white of Renato Cesarini, Juventus midfielder of almost a century ago. Time, or at least some small change of this fascinating and ineradicable entity that no one can dominate, has his name. The Cesarini area, the last remnants of the match. Those in which the Juventus midfielder often scored. Quick passage from Senigallia, birthplace of the mythological Renato, to Livorno where Leonardo Pavoletti was born. They govern Time. From the 90th minute onwards, now, Pavo's zone exists: that of a center forward who has recently turned 35 but who doesn't want to stop giving emotions to his fans right in the moments in which the referee is about to blow the whistle three times.