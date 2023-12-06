That the WiFi does not work properly and that the connection does not perform at the expected level is one of the main frustrations of customers. To this end, Movistar has presented your FTTR solution that “puts” the fiber cable into each of the rooms. However, many customers will not hire it because of its cost or because it is not yet available in their homes. For them, we will tell you that optimizing Movistar WiFi to make it work as well as possible is really simple and to do this we will only need one application: Smart WiFi.

In the event that we do not have a good WiFi signal, despite having previously taken previous measures such as placing the router in a good position, that the connected device is at the correct distance, there are no other devices connected, etc., there may still be a non-optimal connection. If you don’t know what causes this problem, we can use the Smart WiFi application that will help us see which devices are connected to both networks and if we have any signal problems.

It must be emphasized that this is a completely free app that we can install as long as we are Movistar customers. It will be enough to have a fiber connection, no matter if we have a rate miMovistar, Fusion, Conecta or any other type.

Once we have it installed on our Android or iOS device (which we will download previously from Google Play or App Store), we will only have to know that series of steps that will allow us to change the WiFi channel of the network. To do this, you will have to log in and go to the My Network section. Next, tap on the Optimize your WiFi tab and, finally, you will have to click on the Optimize button.

The app will tell you if the channel used by default is saturated and you can improve the WiFi signal by clicking on the Optimize button. If in your case after the process the channel has not been changed, it will be because we were already on the optimal channel. It is a really interesting application for less experienced users since we will not have to make complex adjustments or processes that we do not understand very well.

Furthermore, if in your case you are a Fusion customer and you have the UHD Decoder or the UHD Smart WiFi Decoder at home, you are in luck, because you can also optimize your router from the TV. You will have to go to Movistar Plus+, access its top menu and tap on Apps. Inside, we will have to select la app Smart WiFi and tap on optimize your WiFi.

Among the functions that you can find within the application, there are also the following:

View and manage devices connected to your WiFi network. Have control over your network; perform an analysis of the operation and optimize the channel for a better connection. Control the use of your connectivity: you can temporarily pause and resume the connection to the WiFi network of any device (smartphone, tablet, computers, game consoles), etc. Restart the router from the application to always have your network ready. Customize your WiFi network: choose a name and password, create a guest network and share easily from your mobile. Enjoy Secure Connection. Thanks to this latest functionality, you will be able to browse risk-free and safely.

Access the Movistar router configuration

In the event that the incident with your Movistar wireless connection has not been resolved automatically by the application (which is unlikely), you can always Manually access the router configuration menus and in this way change the parameters you need. If you do not dare to continue with the manual process, you can always contact Movistar through its multiple forms of customer service.

If you have decided to move forward, one of the simplest ways to do so is by entering 192.168.1.1 in your browser. By pressing Enter, you will be able to access configuration and privacy parameters to modify them as you wish. Some of the things you can do are customize the network name or password, open ports, restore the router’s settings, or restore it to factory settings.

Another alternative to manually optimize your Movistar network connection is access through the Alejandra Portal to open the router ports, configure your local network, save various router configurations, give WiFi to your guests using a QR code, predefine game console ports or update the firmware.