Understanding what space and time are in all their complexity is not easy. We don't say it; says it Álvaro de Rújula, a prestigious particle physicist who, among many other achievements, has taught at Harvard and has led the theoretical physics division of CERN. She even had the opportunity to travel back in time to speak face to face with Albert Einstein (in fiction and with great grace, of course).

“Space and time are so fundamental that we can talk about them, but without identifying with maximum precision what they really are. We could assimilate space to a kind of set of dominoes, so that we can glue one to the other. others on a plane and then place another plane on top built in the same way. Obviously the space is not really like that, but this simile can help us understand its nature in some way,” Álvaro points out.

“In any case, the first thing we can do is try to understand the relationship that exists between space and time. If we have a flat space and there are two ants in it, we can draw them at a certain instant in time, and then at a later instant we can draw a plane on top of it with the same two ants, but placed in different positions. In this way we could build a kind of sandwich in which space runs in the horizontal direction of my drawing, and time in the vertical direction,” explains the former director of theoretical physics at CERN.

Before moving forward, and as a prelude to the story we are about to delve into, it is worth remembering that the speed of light is absolute. To accommodate this idea, Einstein decided to modify the concept of time in his theory, demonstrating that its rhythm depends on the state of motion of an object, but also on whether you are in an intense gravitational field. We explain it in more detail in our article dedicated to the physics of time travel, but what is really important is that we already have the tools we need to move forward.

A curved space-time inside a laboratory. There is no better toy

A group of researchers from the University of Heidelberg, in Germany, managed to recreate last year in their laboratory an effective space-time which can be manipulated in a flexible way to simulate a family of curved universes. It sounds incredible. So much, in fact, that it seems like the plot of a science fiction movie. But is not. It is real. In fact, his experiment was peer-reviewed and published in Nature.

The cosmological models that physicists currently work with ask about the way in which space has expanded and modified its curvature.

In the first paragraphs of this article we have reviewed several important ideas, and one of them states that space and time are intimately connected, as well as that their structure is fixed. This knowledge served as a starting point for these scientists to design an experiment that would allow them to better understand the interaction between matter and the space-time continuum, and also to test the predictions of quantum field theory.

Broadly speaking, this last theoretical model proposes using quantum mechanics, classical field theory and special relativity to describe classical field systems, such as, for example, gravitational or electromagnetic fields. The cosmological models that physicists currently work with ask about the way in which space has expanded and has changed its curvature. And, precisely, the experiment of these researchers can help us better understand how the evolution of a space-time that in a very early phase could have been curved has been.

So far we have been able to form a relatively accurate idea about the purpose of these researchers, but we still need to investigate something important: how did they do it? How did they simulate several curved universes in a laboratory with the purpose of flirting with so many different cosmological scenarios? To bend the space-time continuum in an easily perceptible way we need enormous masses, like that of a star, or almost inconceivable energies. And it is evident that these physicists did not have enormous masses or enormous energies.

In this experiment the shape of the cloud of potassium atoms determines the dimensions and properties of a particular space-time continuum.

But what they did have was a quantum field simulator that they fine-tuned by cooling a cloud of potassium atoms until their temperature was reduced to just a few nanokelvins above absolute zero. This strategy allowed them to obtain a Bose-Einstein condensatewhich, without going into the most complicated details, is a special state of matter whose properties clearly reveal even the slightest energy disturbances to which the atoms of the cloud are subjected.

In this experiment the shape of the cloud of potassium atoms determines the dimensions and properties of a particular space-time continuum through which the energy perturbations of the atoms propagate in the form of waves. Furthermore, the researchers managed to act on the interactions between the atoms by precisely adjusting the intensity of the magnetic field that confines them, so, in some way, they managed to develop a very ductile test scenario. It is exciting. His article is complex, but if you are not easily intimidated and want to know more precisely what his experiment consisted of, do not hesitate to consult it.

