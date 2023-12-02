A scene you would never imagine seeing on board a plane. Inside an Air India flight, water leaked profusely through the overhead bins, causing inconvenience to passengers. The footage was shared on Twitter and immediately went viral. The plane had departed from Gatwick (London) and headed to the Indian city of Amritsar, during a flight on 24 November 2023. An embarrassing situation for the airline, as well as dangerous.

“Flight AI169 from Gatwick to Amritsar on 24 November 2023 developed a rare condensation regulation phenomenon within the cabin,” the airline said in a statement. “Some of our guests seated in the affected rows were promptly moved to other vacant seats and, given the circumstances, the cabin crew made every effort to make guests comfortable. Air India is committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board and we regret this unexpected inconvenience.”