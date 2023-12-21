The range of an EV remains one of the strongest arguments for sticking with the diesel or petrol car for a while, and we can understand why. No matter how far your EV can drive on a single charge of electricity, it probably does not come close to the range of the average car with a combustion engine. In other words, to convince the die-hard diesel enthusiast, you will have to show up with at least 1,000 kilometers of realistic driving range… And now there is a manufacturer who actually does that.

Including ballast

The Chinese Nio reports that it has driven 1,044 kilometers with its ET7 without having to recharge even once. By the way, those kilometers were not just covered in some laboratory by a professional hypermiler. Instead, the ET7 in question drove from the well-known Shanghai to the lesser-known Xiamen with Nio's CEO, William Li, behind the wheel. To make the test even more realistic, it also took the Senior Vice-President of the brand and the head of a Chinese news outlet as ballast… And it's not as if they drove painfully slow to save electricity, because the average speed throughout the 12-hour ride, the speed was 83.9 km/h.

Now a Nio ET7 is the ideal candidate to carry out this test, because the thing is available with a relatively revolutionary battery. According to the manufacturer, this so-called 'Cell-to-Pack' battery — or CTP for short — has the greatest energy density of all production-ready battery packs on the market, meaning that no less than 150 kWh of cells fit in the bottom of the ET7. Combine that with an average consumption of 13.2 kWh throughout the entire journey and you even end up with a little surplus after 1,000 kilometers: the Nio still had 3 percent battery capacity left.

By the way, it is not the first time that an EV has achieved more than 1,000 kilometers in practice. For example, Mercedes was already ahead of Nio with its EQXX and start-up 'Our Next Energy' also did it with a Tesla Model S in which it had planted its Gemeni battery. In both cases, however, these were concept cars, while this Nio is really for sale, just not with us. For example, the brand is present in the Netherlands, where it also sells the ET7, but this large battery is only available in China for the time being.