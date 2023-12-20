The most awaited face was not seen. Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not attend AC Milan's Christmas party, organized this evening at the Talent Garden in via Calabiana. The public appearance in his new role as senior advisor to the Rossoneri is therefore postponed. Bartesaghi, Furlani and Pioli are the first to pass on the red carpet prepared for the most illustrious personalities, the last to show up – with almost an hour's delay – are instead the most invoked: Theo Hernandez, Leao and Maignan in the order of 'I arrive. Only Bennacer and Kalulu are absent.

There is no space for statements, the only one to answer a security officer's question is Pobega, who was asked how he felt after the injury. A disconsolate “let's say” contains the regret of the player, who will not be available to the coach before the new year. For the rest, many traffic inconveniences caused by the security service, which went haywire under the needs of residents who were unable to park near their homes or had to wait to access their homes by car. But also many smiles appeared on the faces of the younger fans, excited for having taken a photo with their idols.