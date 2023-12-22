The unfortunate story of The Day Before is close to ending, because Fntastic confirmed this morning what many players were already expecting: title servers will close after the resounding failure of the project and the multiple scandals that the studio was involved in.

The Day Before will run out of servers very soon

Through a statement, Fntastic reported that has already stopped its operations after the failure of his game. For this reason, The Day Before also has its days numbered. The supposed MMO It will stop selling and close its servers at the beginning of next year.

To be exact, the title will no longer be available from January 22, 2024. Fntastic reported that it continues to work with Steam so that players receive a refund for the title, which was one of the biggest setbacks of the year. The idea is that absolutely all users will receive their money back in the coming days.

The company thanked the community for its support and stressed that The Day Before simply cannot continue without an active development team. So your only alternative is to shut down the project completely in a few weeks.

“We regret to inform you that the development company Fntastic has officially ceased operations and, as a result, The Day Before will be retired and the servers will be shut down on January 22, 2024,” Fntastic reported.

The game was the subject of various controversies, suffered continuous delays and, in addition, did not even come close to meeting the expectations it generated with some of its advances. For this reason, many see it as one of the biggest scams in the industry and of the year.

The Day Before will cease to exist just over a month after its debut

