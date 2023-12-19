Exactly 1 year ago when it was announced that the talented and attractive actor Henry Cavill He would collaborate with Games Workshop and Amazon to work on TV shows or a Warhammer 40,000 film. After 1 year of silence, there is favorable news about this long-awaited project.

After Henry Cavill expressed his love for Warhammer, Games Workshop, responsible for the IP, contacted the actor and apparently this relationship did not stop at a visit by the actor to the studio, but rather that both would work on an adaptation that would bring the franchise to the “big and small screen” through a project that Cavill would not only star in, but also produce.

Well, the project is one step closer to becoming a reality and is “moving forward properly” saying.

What happened to the Henry Cavill and Warhammer film project?

Through an entry on its official site, Games Workshop just confirmed that it has reached a “complete agreement” with Amazon, in such a way that the project can now move to the “next phase” well the contracts are already signed.

Judging by the new information, everything seems to indicate that the project is just getting started and there may be no pre-production work. That said, those involved still need to define the project and decide what it will address or where it will go or if it will be not just 1, but more (it has not yet been defined what kind of projection it will be). Once, we would proceed to production and then to the post production before reaching the cinema or TV; Overall, the process could take from 2 to 3 yearsas the company warned, so fans will have to be patient.

Henry Cavill will be key in the Warhammer 40,000 film project

“All we can tell you for now is that a elite band of screenwriterseach with their own particular passion for Warhammer is coming on board to help bring the characters they love to the screen. This illustrious group will be headed by Henry Cavillwho is ready to take his place as executive producer, bringing his pen, sword or spear to the project,” Games Workshop said.

However, he promised to share more details. as soon as possible. Likewise, we will keep you informed.

Are you waiting for this Henry Cavill project? Tell us in the comments.

