Netflix wants to fully enter the industry, so it was a matter of time before it took advantage of its most popular franchises and adapted them to video games. Through a statement, the company confirmed what many expected: a title based on The Squid Game, one of its most successful series.

What we know about the title of The Squid Game

Netflix will launch a Squid Game title

Netflix revealed that it has ambitious plans for video games in 2024 and beyond. At the same time, he will boost his most popular series with new seasons and shows. In the case of The Squid Game, he will also develop a title.

For now, he revealed few details about the game; However, we know that it will be based on the series and its lethal skills. Everything indicates that it will have a multiplayer approachsince Netflix assured that players will be able to compete with other people.

Unfortunately, there are no more details about the project, but apparently it will be based solely on Season 1, which broke all kinds of records and became the most watched series on the platform. That said, it is not known which platforms it will arrive on or when it will be available.

“Netflix is ​​also producing a video game in the Squid Game universe in which players will be able to compete with their friends in games they will recognize from the series,” the company stated.

According to various reports, Netflix is ​​also preparing video games based on other popular series, such as Merlina, Extraction, Black Mirror and Sherlock Holmes. However, these projects have not been confirmed.

