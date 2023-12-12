Today we receive news related to summer events. Today we have been confirmed that E3 has definitively died, after the negative news about E3 that was confirmed a few weeks ago.

A message has been officially shared. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, a key pillar of the gaming industry for more than two decades, has officially come to an end. The Entertainment Software Association has officially confirmed today the permanent cancellation of the event. He won’t be back in the future.

This decision marks the closing of an era in which E3 was the epicenter to present innovations and anticipate what’s new in games. Although his departure is a significant change, new platforms and events are likely to emerge to fill this gap.

Evolution is constant in the gaming industry, and although an institution is saying goodbye, it is the prelude to new opportunities and formats for the gamer community, so we will have to be attentive.

What do you think about it? We read you in the comments.

Via.