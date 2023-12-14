The rise of technology is causing, for some time now, many inventions that seemed exclusive to science fiction to become reality. This is what happened recently with the invisibility cloak that seemed like something out of a Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings movie, and now it's the turn of another no less surprising ingenuity.

Is about a helmet that turns thoughts into texts. Just as it sounds, even though it may seem like an idea from Black Mirror or a fantasy novel. Its creators have already shown it to the world, and the reactions show that it has not left anyone indifferent.

The helmet that turns thoughts into texts

We have all, at some point, seen the typical invention capable of “reading thoughts”. Usually, the work of some type of crazy genius who wanted to delve into the head of the protagonist on duty. Well, now reality has once again surpassed fiction, as it so often happens.

Only it wasn't some science fiction villain who took on the job, but rather scientists from the GrapheneX Center at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), with the help of a helmet with sensors which they tested on 29 volunteers who placed it on their heads.

The idea seemed simple: that they read silently with the peculiar hat on to be able to translate their thoughts into text.

Furthermore, as seems to happen with everything lately, artificial intelligence has played a fundamental role in the creation of the invention. DeWave, as the tool is called, is capable of identifying the signals that the brain supposedly generates when thinking about a word and converting them directly into texts.

The latter, in turn, is achieved through a system called LLM, which in practice is a language model similar to ChatGPT. “LLM is like an intelligent writer creating sentences. We tell this writer to pay attention to DeWave signals and use them,” researcher Charles Zhou explained in NewScientist.

A revolutionary technology

In reality, it is far from the first time this type of technology has been explored. In fact, Elon Musk himself has already been interested in it and has worked on a project with many similarities called Neuralink. The difference lies, however, in that this new helmet is much more comfortable and practical.

To begin with, as those responsible for it point out, It does not require implanting any type of electrode. That is, no surgery is needed to put it into operation. In addition, it is not connected to large machines, such as MRI machines, in order to fulfill its task.

Although at the moment the invention is still in development, the team that is shaping it is positive and, beyond the results achieved so far, they trust that the precision of their peculiar helmet or hat will increase in the future, reaching the level of other technologies perfected not long ago such as voice recognition.

The possibilities, in any case, are enormous, and could even include improving communications between people and machines. In this way, science fiction and reality seem to shake hands again