Android Auto It has undergone a series of changes for months, mainly with the advent of the Coolwalk redesign and which has apparently been liked by the majority of users.

However, something that had remained intact was the shape of the icons, with their classic, traditional circular shape, something that could be changing.

According to different users, Android Auto seems to be changing the shape of some of the main icons, and they do not seem to follow any particular pattern.

Although it would be normal for Android Auto to have a certain uniformity in the icons, the truth is that many users are experiencing a series of changes to the icons that do not seem to make much sense, in this case some adopting the shape of a round circle.

For example, a Reddit user comments that his Samsung Galaxy S10e is displaying some icons in the shape of a round circle.

It remains to be seen if this is one of the countless errors that Android Auto is suffering after the latest updates, or some type of test that Google is doing in this regard with the shape of the icons.

Far and reddit

Be that as it may, it is a bit strange that some icons have one shape and others another, and this somewhat more chaotic appearance could be due to different issues, such as some experimental test or specific failure.

We will have to keep an eye on the next preliminary and stable Android Auto updates to find out if it is a design change that had not been previously announced or something that is not working at all well.