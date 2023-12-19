Insomniac Games suffered a major hack and as a result, the Internet is full of videos, screenshots and details of Marvel's Wolverine. The players did not hesitate to react to the released material, so They published all kinds of opinions on social networks and of course, there was no shortage of criticism.

Find out: Spider-Man: Spider-Verse game would be in development. Will it be exclusive to PlayStation?

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Players react to Marvel's Wolverine leaks

Before continuing, it is important to highlight that everything the leaked material is from approximately 2021. Thus, the videos and screenshots show Marvel's Wolverine in an unfinished version or in an early stage of development which does not represent the final product.

Despite this, social networks are full of criticism of the project, as many players consider that The title doesn't look good and leaves a lot to be desired. from the leaked videos. Others showed disappointed by its mechanics and the little that is seen of their world.

On the other hand, there are also people who believe that Marvel's Wolverine It is more of the same, since the title will follow the formula of other Insomniac Games projects and other games based on superheroes. There are even people who claimed that the title is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, only with Wolverine.

There are also players who lamented that the title is seen as just another PlayStation game, apparently hoping that, for some reason, the project did not follow the formula of the brand's exclusives.

The studio's fans were disappointed, but for a different reason: they believe that the game still It takes a lot of development time and they fear that it will still take several years to arrive. In fact, leaks revealed a supposed release window for 2026, so it could happen.

Players criticized Marvel's Wolverine after leaks

In case you missed it: Insomniac is already working on Marvel's Spider-Man 3, according to a leak

In this link you will find all the news related to Marvel's Wolverine.

Related video: Hacking: a new pandemic?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News