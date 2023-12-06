The Chevrolet Impala arrives in Red Dead Redemption 2 to let you go full throttle.

The horse is the means of transportation par excellence.

One of the best open world games currently on the market. Rockstar knows the formula to make you vibrate with every detail of its games and that is why Red Dead Redemption 2 is being considered a practically perfect work. We already know that the attention to detail in the game is brutal, even the cinematics change, however, this time we come to talk to you about a fun and curious mod. Enjoy this impressive car.

A car in Red Dead Redemption 2? Yes, it is possible and the video that we will show you in this news is proof of this. More concretely you can drive the Chevrolet Impala, one of the most famous models of the 60s. Although it is not a horse as was common in the Wild West, the model of this vehicle fits quite well with the habitat that the Rockstar game shows you. If you want to see more, let’s go to the video.

Arthur trades his horse for an imposing Chevrolet Impala

The person responsible for sharing this video was Reddit user TheBackou. Thanks to him you can now be watching this curious combinationSurely you never imagined Red Dead Redemption 2 like this, crossing all the areas of the game with a vehicle instead of enjoying your horse. Open your eyes wide and don’t miss the video, because just below these lines you can enjoy this curious and incredible change.

As you have seen, the result is wonderful. Although you can see that it is a mod especially in Arthur’s interactions when getting on and off the vehicle, everything is very well done. Not only about the modeling of the car, (although it may be a little too big) but also about the driving. This has not only surprised you, but the Red Dead Redemption 2 community as well. he was left with his mouth open and the post already has more than 2,600 positive votes.

Although the final result of the car is really great, once you see it plowing the roads of the old west everything is more fun. It seems that the car is the ’67 Impala, a model that gained much fame thanks to the television series Supernatural, episodes that tell the story of the Winchester family. If it doesn’t sound familiar to you, surely seeing the face of Jensen Ackles, who is called to be Batman one day, will clear up your doubts.

