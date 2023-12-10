The Game Awards 2023 shined thanks to the announcement of several games, many of which were from completely new franchises. However, there was a company that curiously did the opposite: SEGA, which announced the return of IPs that were part of its golden era… and has just warned that it’s just beginning.

Fans who grew up decades ago treasure a lot of franchises that companies have unfortunately forgotten despite the great potential they could have today. SEGA was one of them, which is why it was surprising when at the event organized by Geoff Keighley revealed that he will spoil the fans and bring back not 1, not 2, not 3, but 5 franchises from the trunk of memories.

Will SEGA work on more classic franchises?

There is no doubt that SEGA finally realized what the fans want, since it will not only work on the return of those 5 IPbut he revealed that his plan has just begun and that apparently it is a lot more ambitious.

“Today’s announcement is just the beginning of our initiative,” warned SEGA’s chief operating officer and general director of the company’s American division, Shuji Utsumi. “First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look forward to our future as we launch these projects in the coming years. coming years“.

Is the resurrection of Skies of Arcadia in SEGA’s plan?

Being a project that will require several years of development, SEGA did not delve into details, but we are sure that the company’s long-time followers are already imagining dozens of franchises that they would like to see return.

The first batch of reinvented franchises is made up of Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi y Streets of Rage. All of them are IPs that saw the light decades ago, during the golden age of SEGA, so the company considered it pertinent to bring them back, but reinvented for modern audiences.

In case you missed it: SEGA also has an ambitious and secret “super game” in development.

