Whether we like it or not, the working life of many of us passes between keys and keys, and in the same way that we expect a carpenter to use a good hammer and a butcher a cutting knife, we too should have a good professional keyboard and not a 10 euro shit because it seems like he does the same thing as everyone else.

If you spend many hours typing you will have noticed how your wrists start to hurt or your fingers feel stiff. It is normal, since we are not designed to be typing non-stop.

You can alleviate symptoms with a good keyboard and make your tasks a little more pleasant with an ergonomic keyboard. Also, you're in luck, because the best of all, the Logitech Ergo K860 is now reduced on Amazon to almost half the price for only 70.99 euros.

Ergonomic keyboard with two separate angled areas to minimize wrist problems. It uses the USB wireless adapter to eliminate lag and also has a large wrist rest.

Although all peripheral companies run to say that their ergonomic keyboards will prevent possible injuries, the truth is that all this is very difficult to prove. Furthermore, it is an unnecessary complaint since it is enough to say that a split and ergonomic keyboard like the Logitech Ergo K860 is the most comfortable thing there is for typing for hours.

Of course, this keyboard is intended solely and exclusively for those who know how to type, because if you write only with the middle or index fingers, nothing else will not be of much use to you nor will it seem very comfortable. If you know how to write with all your fingers and without looking, your experience will improve drastically.

The integrated wrist rest is one of its strong points. It is made up of three layers of material: one of high-density foam, another of memory foam and the last of an easy-to-clean coated fabric.

The keyboard itself can connect to a Mac or PC via Bluetooth or via an included USB dongle with support for up to three devices at once.

According to the manufacturer, the Logitech Ergo K860 has a battery life of more than 2 years with a pair of AAA batteries. This can be seen as an inconvenience, but taking into account that two batteries last two years, it seems a better solution than integrating a battery and a connector to be used only once a year.

