As soon as health restrictions on mobility were lifted after the pandemic, companies began to ask their employees to return to the offices daily and resume old routines, with direct opposition from employees who preferred to leave their jobs rather than have to move. or go back to the routine of traffic and extra expenses on food.

Now, Nick Bloom, professor of economics at Stanford University and expert in the teleworking revolution, declares the definitive death of the 100% in-person model as we conceived it until now. “The return to the office is dead,” he says.

Stanford doesn't say it, the data says it. Nicholas Bloom is a renowned expert in the study of teleworking and its impact on productivity, and author of various studies that have helped companies inform their decisions regarding returning (or not) to the office. On this occasion, the Stanford professor's statement is based on the conclusions of the Survey on Work Attitudes and Dispositions prepared by the universities of Stanford and Chicago, which collects data on the implementation of teleworking, hybrid work and 100% in-person work. .

The roller coaster stalls after the pandemic. In May 2020, 61.5% of full paid work days were carried out from home due to mobility limitations. In 2022, as restrictions were lifted and companies required their employees to be in the offices, it was reduced by half.

In 2023, the scenario is very different and, despite not having any restrictions and having had time to implement measures that encourage returning to the office, the data indicates that the proportion of days of paid work from home has been “completely stable”, remaining around 28%, the expert declared to CNBC. This percentage represents a notable increase in teleworking, which in 2019 registered 7%.

“Levels of working from home decreased between 2020 and 2022, and office occupancy increased. That trend ended in 2023, and now both are flat. Back to the office is dead,” Nick Bloom wrote in his X profile earlier in the week.





Percentage of paid workdays worked from home. Source: wfhresearch.com

Teleworking prevails and face-to-face suffers. According to data from Kastle System's office occupancy barometer in 10 US regions, offices have remained stagnant at around 50% throughout 2023, which indicates that the remaining 50% are remote, facing a pulse in equal forces. “We're three and a half years in and we're totally stuck,” Bloom said of remote work, “It would take something as extreme as the pandemic to fix it.”

The expert points out that the forecasts are encouraging for teleworking and it is likely that over time it will end up winning out over the in-person model. “What makes companies money tends to last” and he hopes that, starting in 2025, teleworking will prevail over in-person work.

Hybrid work has been the compromise option. The data suggests that the hybrid work model is proposed as the compromise option between both options, providing flexible schedules and better work-life balance. Nick Bloom points out that this option is not only beneficial for the employee. “There is evidence that attrition rates and turnover costs fall when a company allows its employees to adopt hybrid work arrangements. And standard economic models imply that the rise of remote work puts downward pressure on real wages through labor supply effects.”





Percentage of implementation according to the working day model. Source:wfhresearch.com

Data from WFH Research suggests that 47.9% of US employees who can work from home were hybrid in October 2023, while 19% were teleworking and 33.1% were working in person from the office.

According to the first Annual Employer Survey from ZipRecruiter, a major recruiting company, the increase in the distribution of shift models is also reflected in job offers, where 11% of new vacancies are for 100% remote positions or hybrid, compared to 3% offered in 2019.

