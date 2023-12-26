The debate about the use of artificial intelligence for video game development continues. Doug Cocklevoice actor Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher games, recently joined the conversation and made an important warning and described the use of said technology as dangerous.

Geralt of Rivia's voice actor attacks AI

Doug Cockle fears uncontrolled use of AI

During a recent interview with IGN, Cockle gave his opinion on the use of artificial intelligence in video games and its implications for the voice acting sector. From his perspective, the use of said technology es inevitable; However, he considers it to be something dangerous.

The creative has many doubts about the impact and applications that AI will have in the future, so he believes that actors must do something to protect their voices. He knows that studios already use the tool to generate voices, which he considers unfortunate.

“It's unfortunate because those voices were all human beings at one point, and all the voices are modeled on human beings. So they have done it. They take someone's voice, put it in their database, digitize it, and use it to say things the individual never said. “There's something unethical about that and that's why there's a lot of debate,” Cockle explained.

Likewise, he thinks that companies are “taking away the voice” of actors, since it is increasingly common for companies contact actors to digitize their voices. Cockle believes this represents a big problem, as it puts the work of voice actors at risk in the long term.

On the other hand, the actor fears the misuse of his voice. For example, you don't want to be used at some point to generate racist messages or fake news. Because of this, he believes that the use of AI can be dangerous. He clarified that he does not see technology as a problem, but rather the people who use it for unethical purposes.

