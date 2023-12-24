Loading player

For a few years now, and older and more loyal readers know it well, at the Post we have been awaiting the arrival of Christmas by showing what is happening in the world. There are those who dress up as Santa Claus for a charity run or simply for a party, there are people, some of whom are very small, who observe the lights and decorations with amazement, and others who pray or prepare food. For those who have already prepared everything, we have collected these images, reassuring in their elements of continuity and overlap, even thousands of kilometers away.













Austin, United States



Madrid, Spain



Betzenweiler, Germany



Athens, Greece



Bucharest, Romania



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



Bethlehem, West Bank



Berlin, Germany



Vuhledar, Ukraine



Chester, England



London, England



Berlin, Germany



Madrid, Spain



Bangkok, Thailand



Srinagar, India



Popowo, Polonia



Peshawar, Pakistan



Eger, Hungary



Ocuituco, Mexico



Read, Germany



Beijing, China