For a few years now, and older and more loyal readers know it well, at the Post we have been awaiting the arrival of Christmas by showing what is happening in the world. There are those who dress up as Santa Claus for a charity run or simply for a party, there are people, some of whom are very small, who observe the lights and decorations with amazement, and others who pray or prepare food. For those who have already prepared everything, we have collected these images, reassuring in their elements of continuity and overlap, even thousands of kilometers away.
Austin, United States
Madrid, Spain
Betzenweiler, Germany
Athens, Greece
Bucharest, Romania
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Bethlehem, West Bank
Berlin, Germany
Vuhledar, Ukraine
Chester, England
London, England
Berlin, Germany
Madrid, Spain
Bangkok, Thailand
Srinagar, India
Popowo, Polonia
Peshawar, Pakistan
Eger, Hungary
Ocuituco, Mexico
Read, Germany
Beijing, China
