We usually talk about old (more or less) video games that remain active over the years, either because their developers release updates and new versions and/or because they have a very loyal community, from content creators to modders.

Bethesda has a video game that meets both possibilities: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In 2021 we had the Anniversary Edition and it is not difficult to find hundreds of videos on YouTube that show what the game looks like with mods. It's hard to believe that a 2011 video game looks better than some of the current generation, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, thanks to the work of the community.

STALKER: an apocalyptic journey from every decade

The protagonist of this publication is not Skyrim, but another video game that was released years before and whose years are showing a little more: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyldeveloped by GSC Game World and released on March 20, 2007 for PC.

Shadow of Chernobyl was the first installment of the franchise. Later came the prequel S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear SkyAugust 22, 2008, and the sequel S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of PripyatOctober 2, 2009. Now we are waiting for another sequel called STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which is scheduled for release in Q1 2024.

16 years have passed since the release of Shadow of Chernobyl and 14 years since the last delivery, Call of Pripyat. We talk about a wait that began before Skyrim and GTA V came into our lives. It's a long time. Modders have had plenty of time to make improvements… to the point where the experience feels current-gen or even better.

STALKER: Anomaly, the community surpasses the developers

It is not a figure of speech or an exaggeration. The STALKER Anomaly mod (current version 1.5.1) allows us to relive the experience of the classic installments with an absurd amount of improvements, improved and new mechanics, more realistic gunplay and obviously a respectable amount of content. The official description says like this:

Players can choose from several ways to play the mod. Play story mode with 4 chapters of interesting missions, sandbox mode if you prefer to invent your own story or intense combat mode where factions fight for influence and control of different areas of the area.

Anomaly is also highly customizable, play however you want and have as much fun as possible. There are hundreds of settings that can be changed in the options menus, and for more advanced changes, there are over 1,000 add-ons for Anomaly that have been created by other players to change the experience in more advanced ways.

You don't need to do an exhaustive analysis to realize that the Anomaly mod and all its add-ons radically change the experience to the point of seeming like a new experience. In fact, it is in many ways. The community has not wasted a single second throughout the 14-16 years.

One of Anomaly's most striking additions is the 3D PDA. Its operation is similar to the Pip-Boy of Fallout and allows us to know our position through a detailed map. In other words: they integrate into the gameplay an element that is usually located in a menu in most video games. Another aspect that has surprised me a lot is the detail of the weapons, which can be compared to the good work of Escape From Tarkov. I recommend you take a look at several gameplays.





STALKER: Anomaly – GAMMA, the culmination of the community's work

If you believed that Anomaly was the culmination of STALKER, then you are going to be amazed by GAMMA, a modpack that includes more than 200 mods and a huge number of add-ons developed from the original mod. This is a faster and easier way to get the enhanced and improved Anomaly experience.

The list of changes and improvements is quite long, but a good summary could be the following: improved graphics, new user interface, rebalance in survival focused on crafting, repairing and cooking; fixes and lots of new content. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so I imagine a video is worth much more. Enjoy this wonder!

If you have reached this point in the publication, I assume that you are fans of STALKER (or at least of Metro, Escape From Tarkov and simulares) and/or are interested in Anomaly, whether in its current version or GAMA. In any case, I highly recommend the brainjacket channel on YouTube, to whom the video that you can see just above belongs.

I am very aware that at first it is difficult to believe that Anomaly and GAMMA are real (let alone free, which they are), but we must keep in mind that the community of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. It has been accumulating mods, improvements and other accessories for almost two decades. We are talking about at least 4 years difference with Skyrim.

A S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl It still has a little bit left to reach our PC and Xbox Series X/S, so the Anomaly mod is the ideal choice both to enter its world and to return after many years. As several friends have told me, the change is especially magical when you are a veteran who played the original versions. What do you think of these wonders? Do you want to play the new installment?

