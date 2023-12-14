There is no installment of the saga Metal Gear Solid that doesn't have an absurd amount of hidden details. Hideo Kojima has never spared expense or time when adding easter eggs, winks and surprises of all kinds, which includes Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots itself.

The installment that lives eternally anchored to PS3 was released in 2008 and during its production the Japanese creative wanted to give a twist to the introduction, as he decided to create several television channels to surprise the players. Once you start the game, you would not see a sequence with Solid Snake or any similar character, but rather real people in programs of all kinds.

An interview with David Hayter, the announcement of a surreal movie, a quiz show and even a cooking show where the ingredients did not inspire confidence. All of this was perfectly accessible to the player to contemplate the future 2014 that was being drawn at that time, although with the problem that it was not possible to view all the content in the little less than three minutes available.

However, if we went to the aforementioned cooking channel and waited patiently we could see Kojima himself for a short moment. A few seconds in which the person responsible makes a cameo without too much concealment in the background of the image, which is quite common throughout his career. In this video you can see him starting at minute 8:44.

In VidaExtra | 35 years of Metal Gear, or how Solid Snake redefined war action in video games

In VidaExtra | Let's speak loud and clear: Metal Gear Solid V is an unfinished game

In VidaExtra | That Revolver Ocelot turned his guns in Metal Gear Solid was not a fantasy, or at least that's what science says