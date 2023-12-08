Promising to be an ambitious post-apocalyptic survival MMO, The Day Before immediately attracted attention upon its original announcement. However, accusations of scams and plagiarism set off alarm bells in the community. After a long wait, it is now available and the reception was far from ideal.

After changing its release date on multiple occasions and temporarily disappearing from Steam due to a trademark dispute, the title of FNTASTIC y Mytona Fntastic It debuted on December 7 in early access format. Interested players can purchase it for $409.99 MXN.

As expected, this survival proposal arrived on the Valve platform shrouded in controversy. A few hours after its premiere, it already has almost 5000 negative reviews. What happened?

The Day Before received harsh criticism upon its premiere

Unfortunately, there are many reasons why The Day Before received unfavorable reviews upon its release. To begin with, players report difficulties accessing the servers, as well as technical problems that prevent progress in the game or bugs that break the experience.

Reports also report connection problems, errors that cause the title to crash, and interface bugs. Certainly, it was expected that these types of inconveniences would be present in the premiere, especially when considering that it is early access.

The Day Before debuted on the wrong foot

However, the biggest complaint points to the core of the experience. The Day Before is promoted as an MMO. Now that it’s available, players claim that it’s actually a extraction shooter with some semi-open areas, rather than a massively multiplayer game.

“This is not an open world MMO, it is an extraction FPS in small areas (…) The city is dead and there are hardly any open buildings. There are no survival items in the game because it’s a pull-out FPS, like Tarkov. Too bad, because it could have been the next Day Z,” commented a user on Steam.

“This game is a gotcha. There are no open world survival elements. It’s just a pull FPS, and a bad one at that. The combat is terrible, I went on a raid and fought another player… it was slow and completely unsatisfying,” another person commented.

The Day Before is a scam, say players who tried it

Despite numerous complaints from the community, The Day Before is still classified as a MMO. Fntastic declined to comment on the technical problems and complaints about the absence of survival elements, but acknowledged on social media that there is an overload on the North American servers.

This multiplayer video game is expected to be in early access for around 6 u 8 meses, although that could change. The developer explains that it will fix bugs and balance the experience during that period.

But tell us, did you dare to try this title? What do you think about it? Let us read you in the comments.

