First Italian double for the Dutchman, Simy halves the deficit in the final. Tense ending: objects thrown towards Saelemaekers

From our correspondent Matteo Dalla Vite

10 December 2023 (change at 8.36pm) – Salerno

A victory (the first away) which projects Bologna into fourth place, if we can see it for a few hours: it is the result of a match in which tension was high, with whistles from Arechi too, and in which Salernitana had attempted to reopen it after the 1-2 draw by Simy, who took over from Ikwuemesi, but which Bologna was able to bring home with an iron mentality and embracing 25 points in the standings which give further fuel to the European dream of Motta’s men.

Zirkzee domina

—

Inzaghi (in his seventh match on the Salernitana bench, excluding the Italian Cup) uses the announced formation but with 3-5-2 and with Legowski in place of Bohinen: Dia works alongside the Nigerian Ikwuemesi for a team that has had won one (against Lazio), losing three and drawing one. Thiago Motta rests Aebischer to deploy Moro, Ferguson makes him the captain, Zirkzee returns in front from the 1st minute after his initial benching in Lecce for a Bologna team that has never won on the road. The start belongs entirely to Bologna who take the lead in the 9th minute: an action that starts with Saelemaekers, relies on Moro, arrives at Posch’s shot which Costil counters but for the use and consumption of Zirkzee who scores his sixth goal of the season. Salernitana shows up with Bradaric who fails to score due to Freuler’s save; action restarts and Zirkzee scores a brace in the 19th minute with an error from Lovato. Bologna’s start was lightning fast and the 4-3-3 inserted by Motta (Freuler as short, Ferguson and Moro as half-wingers) initially managed to defuse Pippo Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 which in 10′ saw its team defeated with goals from the curly-haired Dutchman. Pippo, having suffered the 0-2, changes a bewildered Lovato, puts on Tchaouna and switches to 4-2-3-1 with Candreva on the left; he himself asks for a penalty but Sozza doesn’t take the bait. After a half, five yellow cards with Dia risking a red card for a foul on a wild Saelemaekers, Bologna seems to dominate.