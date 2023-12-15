The renewed format will start next season and the top two federations based on the ranking will have one more team

Francesco Calvi

December 14th – 9.38pm – MILAN

Eight groups, thirty-two teams, six matches between September and December against three teams from different groups. The classic Champions League group stage, the one that has kept millions of fans company in recent decades, has definitively come to an end with the matches on Wednesday 13 December.

the new champions

—

While Inter, Lazio and Napoli wait to discover their opponents in the round of 16, in Nyon they are already anticipating the start of a new Champions League, the one that will take place starting from the 2024-2025 season. All the clubs will be collected in a single large group, where they will challenge at least eight different teams, identified by draw. The objective will be to collect the greatest number of points, because the top eight classified will fly directly to the round of 16, while ninth to twenty-fourth place will win a pass to the round of 32. And above all: there will be 36 teams involved, four more than the current format.

Italy, five teams?

—

The novelty is especially attractive for the clubs of the main European championships, since two of the four “new entries” will be selected taking into account the ranking of the federations during the last sports season: for the next edition, the 2023-2024 data will be considered . The first two federations, in fact, will boast five (and not four) qualified teams. At the moment, Italy would enjoy – together with Germany – this advantage. Fundamental, in this sense, was Chukwueze's goal against Newcastle, which allowed Milan to jump to third place in its group, prolonging – by virtue of qualifying for the EL round of 32 – its European adventure. Today Italy, which has 7 out of 7 teams still competing in UEFA competitions, has 12,142 points, behind Germany which has 12,214. Followed by Spain (11,812), England (11,000), Belgium (9,800) and France (9,583).

