Two centers in the sights: a decision will be made in the next few hours. First friendlies in the United States with medium-high level opponents and rich wages, then another couple of matches in May in Italy. Departure for Germany on June 7th, a week before the start of the tournament. Now a squad of 23 players is certain

From our correspondent Fabio Licari

4 December – 6.18pm – Hamburg (Germany)

Berlin is very far away and it would be better not to even think about the blue sky of the German capital. The fourth band demands humility. Spain, Croatia and Albania suggest caution. Meanwhile, Operation Germany 24 has begun. The draw gave us great emotions: it will be played in Dortmund (Albania) and Gelsenkirchen (Spain), in the Ruhr, the region that hosted Lippi in 2006. Spalletti’s Italy will reside here and is currently defining its future between hotels, training camps, 23-man squads, friendlies and internships. “We have to be like a club,” the coach said on Saturday evening in Hamburg. A club always lives together, some dynamics cannot be replicated in the national team, but Spalletti and the FIGC are aiming for a multimedia coexistence, from the app for tactical instructions to a relationship that does not end between the first training session in Coverciano and the last match. Including internship proposal on 29 and 30 January in Coverciano.

Italy hotel and training

—

In these hours the FIGC secretary, Emiliano Cozzi, is scouting the potential venues for the European Championship. Two things: he won’t go to Duisburg, in the Landhaus Hotel of Berlin’s memory, but he will choose among the UEFA proposals. None of which are ideal: above all the pitches are not the best (but the German clubs have not made them available). Italy should reside in the area between Dortmund, Leverkusen and Dusseldorf. Kaiserau and Iselhorn are in the sights, but not only that. Many evaluations are necessary: ​​a nearby location is needed where “Casa azzurri” can be created, the distances from airports and stations will count. Two matches a few kilometers away and one, the third against Croatia, in Leipzig. The train takes over five hours, so it is not excluded that UEFA and the organizers will grant, not only to Italy, some exceptions to the principle of a “sustainable” Euro only on tracks. We have a couple of strong options, black and white these days.

friendly and millions

—

The long lead-up to the European Championship includes four friendly matches with which to “become” Italy after, in Spalletti’s first six outings, the imperative was to qualify at any cost. Our fate was decided at the last minute, when several big names (Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, England, Belgium) had already made appointments. The objective is two high-level challenges, if possible, in the United States, also to work towards the 2026 World Cup. Italy is requested by various agencies that want to organize a well-paid trip to the States: there would be a token of 4 million per match to be shared with the opponent, plus TV rights. Rich matches and collaboration with Adidas for commercial purposes with the new shirt.

opponents and squads at 23

—

Among the medium-high ones that could be interesting, Austria and Serbia are in the foreground, Hungary, Scotland, the Czech Republic could also come into focus, a South American one (Colombia and Uruguay are looking for opponents) but above all a North American one for obvious logistical reasons (USA, Mexico). Then in May two more matches, but in Italy. One could be with a “little one”, in the usual training-holiday week, like the last ones in Sardinia, from 27 May to 2 June. They are not whims: the players can go on official training camp from June 3rd, before they can only be involved in order to anticipate the work. From 3 to Coverciano. So game against an average team. Around the 7th, departure for Germany where there will be 23 Azzurri: no official UEFA communication, but the decision not to expand the squads has been taken.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED