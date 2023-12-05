Giugliano, Salvai and Caruso scored the 3-0 for the Italians at the Tardini. Coach Soncin: “I’ve believed in it since I met these girls for the first time”

It ends in triumph: Italy clearly beats Switzerland at the Tardini (3-0, Giugliano, Salvai and Caruso) thus gaining direct permanence in League A of the Nations League. A high-profile result for coach Andrea Soncin and his group, in a group that contained Spain, queen of the last World Cup, and Sweden, which leads the FIFA rankings. The Italians put themselves behind the Swedes, overturned in Malaga (from 1-3 to 5-3) by the pride of the world champions, who refused the possibility of losing again at home as happened with Italy . If the Nations League – after the disasters of the European and World Cup – had explicitly started without ranking objectives, it proved to be a possible milestone on which to build the future. Taking his first steps in a new world, that of women’s football, Andrea Soncin didn’t make a single mistake. Credit that must be recognized to him and to those who chose him. “I have believed in it since I met these girls for the first time – the immediate words of the technical commissioner at Rai – with this group there has been a continuous exchange of emotions, strong bonds that come before any technical discussion and tactical. It’s not women’s football, it’s football, with the unique sensations that the blue shirt gives.”

On the pitch, Italy is currently stronger than Switzerland and has no difficulty proving it (the defeat against the modest South Africa, a few months ago, seems light years away). Compared to the triumph in Pontevedra, Soncin changes three protagonists (in Salvai – first as a starter with the new coach – Greggi and Cantore) and returns to the 4-3-3. In the first half hour Giuliani stands out for a double save in the same action, but then Italy – who push better on the right chain – unblocks it precisely on that side: Caruso launches Cantore who launches a perfect cross, Giugliano he invents a center forward and turns a splendid right-footed volley towards goal. As a regular midfielder, the Roma player – who celebrates like Dybala, her idol – is producing turnover as an added attacker at this stage of the season: 6 goals scored in the last 8 matches, between the championship, Champions League and national team. Irrepressible. At the beginning of the second half, the development of a corner-kick pattern made the Italian team double their advantage: Herzog blocked Cambiaghi’s first header, who provided an assist to Salvai on the rebound. The Juventus powerhouse thus gives itself the best gift for its 30th anniversary, celebrated last December 2nd in the Azzurri’s retreat with a dinner offered to its teammates. At 2-0 the substitute Pilgrim has a couple of opportunities to halve the deficit (a save from Salvai also says no), but then it is Caruso who closes the score in the 85th minute with an assist from the wild Cantore, who with her out of gas gave the Swiss girls nightmares. Italy thus remains in the most prestigious bracket of the Nations League and will have easier access to the European Championship qualifiers, while Sweden on Monday in Nyon will know their playout opponent from the draw so as not to be relegated to League B. To overturn the hierarchies, the new, beautiful and exciting Italy by Andrea Soncin.

“The Italians were extraordinary – the comment of FIGC president Gabriele Gravina – Second place in a very tough group with Spain, Sweden and Switzerland represents something more than a stage in the reconstruction process of the women’s national team which began after the summer with great merit of the coach. Congratulations to the girls and all the staff for the prestigious achievement, which allows us to prepare the qualifiers for the European championship with great confidence.”

