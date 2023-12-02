Censis, 80% of compatriots consider the country to be in decline. In 2040, only one in four couples will have children

For 80% of Italians, the country is in decline. A scared, but inert country. In which you see the problems and yet you don’t react. In other words, a society affected by “sleepwalking” fallen “into a deep sleep of rational calculation” which would serve “to address structural dynamics with disastrous outcomes”, but which, instead, sees us “blind to both economic and social omens” . At the same time, a society “submerged” in “emotional hypertrophy” emerges, where “reasonable arguments can be overturned by continuous emotional shocks” and “everything is an emergency: therefore, none of it really is”. This is the picture that emerges from 57th Report on the social situation of the Censis country, presented this morning at the CNEL headquarters.

PFor 69% we have had more harm than good from globalisation, and now 60% are afraid that a world conflict will break out but, according to 50% of us, we will not be able to defend ourselves militarily. 84% of compatriots are scared of the ‘crazy’ climate, 73.4% fear that the unresolved structural problems of our country will cause a very serious economic and social crisis in the coming years with widespread poverty and violence, for the 73% global upheavals will subject Italy to the pressure of increasingly intense migratory flows and we will not be able to manage the arrival of millions of people fleeing wars or as a result of climate change. 73.8% are afraid that in the years to come there will not be a sufficient number of workers to pay pensions and 69.2% think that not everyone will be able to receive treatment, because public healthcare will not be able to guarantee adequate services.

The future is scary. To face him, he elderly people who today represent 24.1% of the overall population but which in 2050 will be 4.6 million more: they will reach a weight of 34.5% of the total. The elderly of tomorrow will be increasingly childless and increasingly alone. The average number of family members will decrease from 2.31 in 2023 to 2.15 in 2040. Couples with children will decrease until they represent only 25.8% of the total in 2040, while single-person families will increase to 9.7 million (37.0% dthe total). Of these, those made up of elderly people will become almost 60% (5.6 million) in 2040. Not only. By 2050, Italy will have lost a total of 4.5 million residents. Many are those who retreat abroad.

Italians who have settled abroad have increased by 36.7% in the last ten years (i.e. almost 1.6 million more). What characterizes the most recent centrifugal flows is the significant increase in the youth component. In the last year there were 82,014 expatriates, of which 44.0% were between 18 and 34 years old (36,125 young people). With minors accompanying their families (13,447), the number is close to 50 thousand: 60.4% of all expatriates in the last year. The weight of graduates among 25-34 year old expats has also increased significantly, going from 33.3% in 2018 to 45.7% in 2021.

