The cup Thursday, between the Europa League and the Conference, with one win and two draws for our clubs, caused Italy to lose one position in the ranking: the hierarchies will be better defined after the last day

Cup Thursday, between the Europa League and the Conference, does not bring with it great news for Italy, with a view to the possibility of bringing a fifth team to next year’s Champions League. In fact, from 2024 there will be an expansion from 32 to 36 teams, which will compete in a sort of single large group in which each club will play at least eight matches against always different opponents identified through a draw. Once this phase is completed, which will take place from September 2024 to January 2025, the top eight in the ranking will directly advance to the round of 16, while the teams from ninth to twenty-fourth position will be involved in the round of 16.

Therefore, the Champions League will open its doors to four other teams starting next year. Of these additional places, two will be assigned based on the first two positions in the ranking of the individual federations for the last sports season, therefore 2023-24. Although the Serie A teams went undefeated yesterday (one win and two draws), Italy lost one position compared to Thursday morning, going from third to fourth place. The current ranking, in any case, is very short and takes into account the qualifications already arithmetically gained. In the lead is Belgium at 9,400, then Germany (9,357) and England (9,250). Italy is at 9,142, above Turkey (9,000), Spain (8,562), France and the Czech Republic, both at 8,250. The last day, which will also deliver the verdicts on the shifts and placements, will help to better define the hierarchies.

