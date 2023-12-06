Italy has left the Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the “New Silk Road”, the project promoted by China which involves large investments in infrastructure throughout the world. In this way, Italy became the first country in the world to leave the project, after being the first and only G7 country to join it in 2019.

According to Corriere della Sera, which was the first to break the news, the government gave the Chinese diplomatic representatives a “verbal note”, that is, a type of official communication between embassies, which contains the formal cancellation of the agreement. The note was delivered three days ago, but the news was only released on Wednesday: neither the Italian nor the Chinese governments have made official statements or spoken publicly about the issue.

The government had hoped that it would not be necessary to explicitly cancel membership of the “Silk Road”, but that it would be sufficient not to renew the agreement, which must be reconfirmed every four years. Again according to the Corriere, however, the Chinese government insisted on a formal cancellation, as required by the agreements. However, the cancellation came rather quietly, without giving too much publicity to the matter.

The “Belt and Road Initiative” is a large infrastructure project announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, which involves the investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in various countries with the explicit aim of strengthening commercial infrastructures in the world, and with the implicit one of expanding China’s influence on numerous countries across Africa, Asia and Europe. Almost all Western governments, starting with that of the United States, have opposed the project, considering it an attempt by China to increase its economic and political influence in the world.

In 2019 the Italian government, at the time supported by the 5 Star Movement and the League, attempted to transform Italy into a kind of “bridge” between the West and China, putting itself in a privileged position to take advantage of the enormous potential of the Chinese market. In practice, however, this policy translated into a series of acts of deference towards China which greatly worried the United States and the other countries of the European Union.

In March 2019, Italy became the only G7 and Western European country (besides Portugal) to sign a “memorandum of understanding” with representatives of the Chinese government for the country’s entry into the “Belt and Road” . The signing of the agreement had caused enormous controversy, because it implied Italy’s joining the largest project to expand China’s influence in the world.

The extremely conciliatory attitude of the Italian government towards China changed gradually with the second Conte government (the one supported by the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement) and then more energetically with the government of Mario Draghi. In the end, the decision of Giorgia Meloni’s government to leave the “Silk Road” shows that the government’s attitude has definitively changed. This also applies to the rest of Europe, where the “Silk Road” project was considered inconvenient from an economic point of view and compromising from a political point of view.

