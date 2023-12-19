Red Sea, the new war front. Italy on the front line against pro-Iranian militiamen

The guerra between Israel and the Palestinians risks spreading like wildfire with unpredictable consequences. A new front of the conflict has now opened in Red SeaThe Houthi they attack the merchant ships. The militiamen pro-Iranian they scare the world and for this reason the United States they decided to intervene massively. Biden announced the establishment of a task force, it is – we read in Il Giornale – a coalition made up of ten nations against the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. With Great Britain, France and Bahrain there is also Italy. After yet another attack by the Houthis on a commercial vessel passing through the maritime region, Washington announced the formation of a group to neutralize the threat of the rebels of Yemen. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, listed the names of the nations participating in the initiative, called Prosperity Guardian. In addition to the United States and Italy, there is space for the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Holland, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

Directly from Manama, in Bahrain, Austin explained the motivation behind the creation of Prosperity Guardian. “This (restoring security in the Red Sea) is one international challenge that requires a collective action”, the senior US official said in a statement. Some of the participating nations will conduct joint patrols, while others will provide intelligence support in the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. A direct consequence of this new war front – reports Il Messaggero – is the flare-up in gas and oil prices. The WTI, used as a benchmark on the Nymex futures market, rises by 2.7% above 73 dollars, while Brent is heading towards 79 dollars a barrel.

As for gas, futures contracts with delivery in January exceed 37 euros (+12%) and then closed above 35 euros, while in Amsterdam, the reference market, futures contracts for January gained 7% at the end of the day. Four of the top five companies in the world of container ships, which alone represent almost 55% of the vectors of maritime transportwill follow the example of the Israeli Zim and divert their routes towards the Cape of Good Hope circumnavigating Africa. This translates into a significant lengthening of the journey from Asian ports to those of northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the east coast of the United States, with repercussions on the costs and delivery times of goods.

