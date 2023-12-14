The data from the new Legambiente report “Stop environmentally harmful subsidies” show that in 2022 subsidies for fossil fuels have more than doubled: they have reached 94.8 billion euros.

In 2022, the country therefore spent 94.8 billion euros on activities, works and projects connected directly and indirectly to fossil sourcesbut also non-structural support based on climate-changing policies for businesses and families, doubling the previous year's figure with the decrees for the bill emergency caused by gas speculation before and after the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. The energy sector confirms itself as the one with the most subsidies with 52.2 billion euros, followed by the transport sector with 20.5 billion euros.

In 2022, subsidies will more than double #fontifossili reached 94.8 billion with the decrees for the bill emergency caused by gas speculation.#Renewables stuck on paper with 1,400 projects under evaluation at MASE and behind schedule due to lack of simplifications. — Legambiente Onlus (@Legambiente) December 12, 2023

Among other sectors there is also that building which, between tax deductions, subsidized VAT, IRPEF deductions and tax credits, accounts for 17 billion euros in environmentally harmful subsidies. However, the policies for the elimination and remodulation of subsidies activated so far are too timid. Compared to the elimination of just 6 items in 2022, equal to 193 million euros, 53 additional items were introduced solely to deal with the energy emergency for a total expense of 51.2 billion euros.

On the other hand, the Meloni Government, in continuity with the previous ones, also does very little to facilitate the diffusion and development of renewable held back by delays in bureaucratic processes, lack of simplifications and refusals from the superintendencies. To date, there are at least 1,400 projects under evaluation by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE), including environmental impact assessments, projects linked to the PNRR and PNIEC, and compliance checks. Among these, the oldest appears to be the project of offshore wind power presented in the Gulf of Manfredonia way back in 2008, and which since then has initiated three project changes reducing the number of towers from the initial 100, then 65 and then 50 again and which today, after 15 years should be, according to what is reported in the MASE portal, signed by the Minister. A system which, despite the reduction in the number of towers, finds opposition from the Municipality of Manfredonia which requested, in the latest version presented to the Captaincy in 2018, the suspension of the project pending territorial and regional planning.

According to Legambiente: “Italy is now pursuing a political vision old e overcome. It makes no sense to invest in gas and think of a return to nuclear power. The Meloni government provides for the remodulation and cancellation of these subsidies by 2030, modifies the 'suitable areas' decree which slows down renewables, and the 'energy' decree which focuses on land-based regasification terminals”.