Italo arrives in Cortina and Courma. Montezemolo: “Separate the network from Fs”

The Italian railway landscape is destined for a possible radical change, according to the declarations of the president of Italo, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, main competitor of the State Railways. Montezemolo proposed the separation of the railway network from services, taking inspiration from the model implemented for Terna, the Italian electricity company. The goal is to create space for significant privatization, with the possibility of listing in purse.



The words of Italo’s number one reignite the debate on the separation between networks and services, a theme that applies to various sectors, including telecommunications, energy and passenger transport. Montezemolo underlined the current situation of Italo, which is a customer of RFI, a railway company owned by Ferrovie dello Stato, a group considered a competitor. He highlighted that Italo pays hundreds of millions of euros a year to rent the railway infrastructure to RFI. Speaking about high speed, Montezemolo underlined that with Italo the greatest liberalization in the history of the country occurred, second only to that of television. He hoped that entrepreneurial competition remains at the center of Italian culture, contributing to better service, employment and bringing benefits to all.

Furthermore, Montezemolo expressed the hope that the agreement with MSC will become operational at the beginning of next year, after the approval of the European Union Antitrust. The agreement provides for MSC to become the majority shareholder, while the US fund Gip will remain involved. Italo also announced new hours and a new lounge in Rome for the 2023-2024 winter season. The new lounge, completely renovated, offers 300 square meters of space for travellers Italo, providing assistance and hospitality while waiting for the high-speed train to depart. Montezemolo underlined that the lounge is a service highly appreciated by travelers, registering further 70,000 admissions in the first 11 months of the year.

The president of Italo highlighted the company’s success as a result of well-managed competition, bringing benefits both in terms of price reduction and improvement of service. He stressed the importance of becoming a service integrator, offering solutions that enrich the travel experience. Italo is investing in the creation of an integrated platform and the development of digital channels to offer an experience complete and efficient.

The winter timetable for the 2023-2024 season shows growth in the connected cities and stations, with the entry of Pavia, Voghera and Tortona into the network. LThe network also extends to previously less covered regions, such as Basilicata, Marche and Abruzzo. Italo aims to satisfy a still unexpressed transport demand, offering new connections to mountain resorts and tourist destinations. The company has entered into agreements with over 105,000 companies and has expanded its proposals for tourist groups, with growing traction from the foreign market.

In conclusion, Italo is playing a key role in the transformation of the Italian railway sector, proposing innovative ideas and integrated services to improve the traveler experience. The company is ready to face the challenges of the future, helping to shape the future of Italian railways.

