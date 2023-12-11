Italian Volt and the Tazzari Group collaborated in the creation of Lacama 2.0. Engineered and produced in the heart of the Motor Valley, the new electric motorcycle takes advantage of Tazzari’s over 17 years of specific experience in the electric vehicle sector. It is available in two versions, Hypersport and Hyperlight. The first develops 150 HP of maximum power, 230 Nm of maximum torque and claims 250 km of autonomy in the urban cycle, for a weight of 219 kg. There are four riding modes: Wet, Eco, Sport and Rocket. The second, with less extreme performance, tips the scales at 197 kg. Characteristic of the Lacama is its customizability: you can choose between 10 design variants of the front end and two of the “motorcycle body” (single-seater or two-seater). Then, 22 colors for painting the frame and swingarm and 20 colors for the eco-leather of the saddle, made of memory gel.