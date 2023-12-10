The Fiorentina coach attending the match against the Giallorossi: “The important thing is to play well. The 120 minutes against Parma were tough”

Ilaria Masini

December 9th – 4.13pm – Florence

“On our part it takes great personality, enthusiasm and a fighting spirit. We are in the top areas of the table and these are clearly points that can make the difference for both teams to make a leap forward.” Word of Vincenzo Italiano who, since being in Florence, has never collected points away against Roma and for this reason he also fears the environment: “We know we are going to face a team dragged along by their fans. The Olimpico is a stadium who sings from the first to the last minute. We need to put Roma in difficulty where we can. We know their strengths, we know what we have to do when we have the ball. The important thing is to play well, because only in this way can we come out with a positive result”. Last season the match ended 2-0, with a brace from Dybala and Dodo’s expulsion for the Viola. The previous year it was Dragowski who received the red card in the first minutes with a final result of 3 -1 for Roma. Now Italiano hopes for a completely different 90′.

for a real toast

—

Also because it would be a nice way to celebrate your birthday. Tomorrow Vincenzo Italiano will turn 46 and toasting with a victory would have a completely different flavor. “It’s an important match for both teams. We want to do well, we know that we will face a very high level opponent. However, we are coming off some good results and excellent performances, so we will have to try to have that continuity that we often lack.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Gonzalez is there

—

“Nico is back, he’s among the players called up – continues the coach – and after a few days of work aside, today he accelerated a bit. He’s reasonably well, we’ll see tomorrow. Those training sessions that he didn’t do with the team didn’t help him lose his condition because he has enough, but we have to evaluate carefully because we have many commitments and we will manage everything calmly.” Vincenzo Italiano now has to decide whether to start Gonzalez at the Olimpico from the start or start him off the bench. And there are other choices that the coach will have to make because the Italian Cup match against Parma was won on penalties, after extra time: “We are happy to have passed the round in a truly tough challenge. It was a challenging 120 minutes, we have some guys to manage who have to work off this fatigue, but we have a good group available who always give their all. Everyone is involved.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED