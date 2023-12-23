Suara.com – The exciting match between Inter Milan and Lecce in the 2023-2024 Italian League season is the highlight in this review. The Nerazzurri, nicknamed Inter Milan, managed to seal the win with a score of 2-0 in that match.

The Giuseppe Meazza Stadium was a silent witness to the exciting battle between the two teams on Sunday (24/12/2023) early morning WIB.

Yann Aurel Bisseck (43rd minute) and Nicolo Barella (78th minute) managed to get their names on the scoreboard, bringing Inter Milan to victory without reply.

Inter Milan's initial steps to build an attack did not immediately produce results. Despite dominating possession of the ball, final finishing problems made it difficult to achieve an advantage.

Lecce, despite having to play with 10 players due to a red card for Lameck Banna, did not remain silent. Dangerous attacks were sometimes launched against Inter Milan's goal, however, with the same fate, they also failed to break into the opponent's goal.

Inter Milan's lead was finally created in the 43rd minute, through a brilliant action by Yann Aurel Bisseck who used a pass from Hakan Calhanoglu. After that, the score remained 1-0 until halftime.

The second half started with drama in the 49th minute, when the referee awarded a penalty to Lecce for handball by Carlos Augusto.

However, the decision was overturned after seeing VAR, making Lecce miss a penalty opportunity.

Inter Milan did not stop attacking. In the 78th minute, Barella managed to score the second goal after using Arnautovic's backheel pass.

Lecce's defeat felt even harder after having to play with 10 players due to a red card for Banda.

Inter Milan remained dominant, maintaining a 2-0 lead until the final whistle of the match. This victory strengthens Inter Milan's position in the 2023-2024 Italian League competition and creates positive momentum for the team going forward.