Suara.com – AC Milan secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Monza in Week 16 of the Italian League, at the San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy, Sunday (17/12/2023).

In this match, AC Milan's victory came thanks to goals from Tijani Reijnders, Jan-Carlo Simic and Noah Okafor, according to Italian League records as published by Antara.

This result makes AC Milan firmly in third place in the Italian League standings with 32 points from 16 matches, while Monza is in 11th position with 21 points.

Statistically, AC Milan poses threats more often, having fired nine shots on target, while Monza is superior in terms of ball possession with 53 percent.

AC Milan took the initiative to attack first and immediately posed a threat through Olivier Giroud's header, but his effort went wide.

Stefano Pioli's squad managed to take the lead in the 3rd minute, after Christian Pulisic's pass was converted into a goal by Tijani Reijnders so the score changed to 1-0.

AC Milan had another chance, this time through Theo Hernandez's kick, but it was saved by Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

The Rossoneri managed to double their lead to 2-0 after Jan-Carlo Simic's kick found the Monza goal so the score changed to 2-0 in the 41st minute.

Not long after, Pulisic almost doubled the lead to 3-0 after his shot hit the Monza crossbar. The 2-0 score lasted until halftime.

Entering the second half, AC Milan continued to play attacking and got a chance through Pulisic's kick which was blocked by Di Gregorio.

Monza turned to provide a threat through Patrick Ciurria's kick which still deviated from AC Milan's goal.

Raffaelle Palladino's squad had another chance, this time through Andrea Colpani's kick which was saved by Mike Maignan.

Buying and selling attacks continued between the two teams, but AC Milan succeeded in increasing their lead to 3-0 in the 75th minute through Noah Okafor's goal using Olivier Giroud's pass.

In the remaining time, Monza continued to try to at least reduce the deficit, but until the final whistle sounded the score 3-0 for AC Milan's victory remained.

Next, in Week 17 of the Italian League, AC Milan will face Salernitana, Saturday (23/12/2023), while Monza hosts Fiorentina, the day before.