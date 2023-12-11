In the post-pandemic period, companies’ profits double

The balance sheets of Italian companies in the period following the pandemic paint a picture of notable growth in the value of production and profits, which have doubled between 2020 and 2021, recording a further increase of 16% between 2021 and 2022. This increase was particularly accentuated in the construction sector, where companies, also benefiting from generous incentives for energy saving, saw profits quadruple between 2020 and 2021 and grow further by 140% between 2021 and 2022. These data highlight an extremely dynamic production sector, capable of offsetting the increase in raw material costs, partly by containing increases of labor costs and partly by increasing revenues. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.



In the post-Covid two-year period, companies have also managed to reduce the impact of interest expense on operating costs. However, starting from 2023, the macroeconomic context has become further complicated due to inflation, which has reduced the purchasing power of families, putting downward pressure on consumption. The European Central Bank’s highly restrictive policies have significantly increased the cost of debt, penalizing investments, while the fragmentation of value chains, caused by geopolitical tensions, has slowed down world trade. In the coming years, businesses will face growing uncertainty. According to data from the World Uncertainty Index, the global uncertainty index has more than doubled in the last two years. The Ipsos-Unioncamere-Tagliacare survey in October projects a scenario of extreme uncertainty, with a significant increase in companies that are unable to express their opinion on the trend of economic activity until 2024, especially as regards exports, due to the instability of the international situation.

The reconfiguration of value chains, with shortening (nearshoring) and the search for reliable partners (fiendshoring), uncertainty about suppliers increases, especially those that are geographically more distant (Tagliacame-Unioncamere study centre, 2023). The combination of higher interest rates and growing uncertainty could have negative effects on business investments, slowing down the dual green and digital transition with negative consequences on productivity and growth in the medium to long term. In fact, it is known that investments in technologies, especially if accompanied by investments in skills, including managerial ones, can significantly increase productivity. Investments in tangible and, above all, intangible capital are essential to improve the position of companies in international value chains. In this context, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan represents an opportunity that our industrial fabric cannot afford to miss.

Although a significant percentage of companies seem to be aware of it (according to the 2023 survey by the Tagliacame-Unioncamere study centre, 15% of companies have taken action on PNRR projects, while another 23% plan to do so), considerable difficulties persist not only linked to bureaucratic obstacles, but also to a lack of internal staff and technical assistance to follow administrative procedures. Furthermore, in a country with a negative demographic trend and a negative net flow of skilled labor immigration, the skills shortage could represent a strong constraint on growth in the coming years. The strengthening of the industrial fabric cannot ignore a greater investment by the country in education and trainingas well as the valorisation of skills, in order to interrupt the net outflow of young people qualified.



