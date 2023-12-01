Mef, the Ita-Lufthansa operation notified in Brussels

The Mef announces in a note that the concentration operation which provides for theDeutsche Lufthansa’s entry into the capital of Ita Airways with a minority share of 41%, for a value of 325 million euros. According to what we understand, the notification is being registered in Brussels and will be published soon.

The EU Commission has received notification of the agreement between Ita and Lufthansa and it is time ready to open its formal investigation. The provisional deadline for completing the first phase of the analysis is 15 January 2024. This was announced by a spokesperson for the EU executive.

EU, first deadline for ITA-Lufthansa investigation set for 15 January

According to community rules on mergers Brussels initially has 25 working days to analyze the operation and give the green light. In case of further clarifications or remedies necessary to avoid disturbances in the internal market, the process provides for a further 90 days for examination. Extensions of 15 or 20 working days may then be granted.

Previously – reports Il Sole 24Ore – Reuters reported that Lufthansa and Ita Airways could cede take-off and landing rights at Milan-Linate airport tol order to receive the green light from the EU competition authority for their merger.

