BMW is working on an Evo package for the M4 GT3, which will be introduced for the 2025 season. Team RMG is already carrying out tests, which also took place at Spa last September, to examine the planned changes.

However, Head of Motorsport Andreas Roos explained to Motorsport.com: “It’s not just about making the car faster. Most GT3 series, including the DTM, are ‘BoP championships’. That’s why everything is always very relative. It’s about reducing management costs, optimizing ease of assistance and maintenance and perhaps improving handling, even for mechanics.”

“It’s important to optimize and improve the aspects that we might have missed the first time. It’s not just about lap times, but about the overall package. We were mainly concerned with improving this car, which we have now seen.”

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M4 GT3 EVO

The M4 hasn’t been completely overturned

The Evo kit for the BMW M4 GT3 is still in development. “You have to distinguish between pure development and durability testing, which means doing endurance testing,” continues Roos.

“Because the M4 GT3 also does a lot of endurance racing and durability has to be a given, but of course problems also have to be addressed: All components have to work, improving performance and so on.”

However, Roos did not want to reveal what changes will be implemented with the Evo package: “There are various details, from durability issues to normal maintenance. You have also seen that there is a different mirror on the car. You look at the car in 360 degrees, where we can improve.”

“It’s not like we’re turning everything upside down and creating a completely new car. It’s still the same body, the same base, the same engine and the same gearbox.”

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M4 GT3 EVO

Driveability and tire management are the key points

Works driver Bruno Spengler, who recently won the Italian GT Championship with the M4 GT3, is heavily involved in the further development.

“The M4 GT3 is a car very suitable for many different circuits – declared the 2012 DTM champion – It can do everything, it is excellent in fast corners, but also very reactive in slow corners. It is very versatile, it can do many things and It’s good even in the rain.”

The Canadian then cited the car’s great reliability as a special feature: “There are no big problems even in endurance racing. It’s a good package.”

In the past, Spengler has driven a wide variety of race cars, from the DTM to the M4 GT3 and M8 GTE. This year, his activities were limited to the GT3 car.

“It’s new for me to drive the same car in different championships. It’s nice because you get to know the car very well and work with different teams.”

It is no wonder that Spengler, with his experience, was involved in the testing work.

“We have a good base, but we are working on some aspects, such as handling, which should be easier. This is our main objective. And we are working on tire management to have a little more consistent stints, with all types of tires”.

“These are the two key points and things are moving in a good direction. We still have some time, the Evo package will arrive for the 2025 season and we are on the right track.”

“The approval will take place in the spring of 2024, so we still have some time for the big things. After that we will focus on the smaller ones, like the software.”