There are few games that generate as much fanaticism as Starcraft, a real-time strategy game that has collaterally created this same feeling again, but in another title. This is Stormgate, which has raised many hopes, especially among esports fans, since its team of creators is mostly made up of former Starcraft and Warcraft developers.

But in addition, some e-sports managers from the world of real-time strategy games are supporting its creation. This has meant that since its announcement during 2023, fans have begun to look forward to it. This, since many see it as the savior of the genre and in a title that will begin a new dawn in RTS, after the last reference, Starcraft 2, hit the market more than 10 years ago.

Stormgate promises to be a highly reactive real-time strategy game, thus differentiating itself from what could be its immediate competitor after it is released: Age of Empires 4. The game tries to fuse the fundamental pillars of the genre with new technologies and in fact, it presented as the spiritual successor to Starcraft II. The developers claim to have created a new technology that promises smooth gameplay even with more than 1,000 units on screen simultaneously.

The game will be launched on Steam and is among the most desired by users. It is expected to be free and available in 2024, and they also presented a new trailer at The Games Awards.

Stormgate was already funded in just 15 minutes

And the best example that fans are looking forward to this game with great excitement is that even though it was already fully funded previously, the developers hoped to obtain more budget through a Kickstarter campaign, to incorporate more features into the game. Fans have in the past expressed their desire for a more detailed co-op mode, which has now been expanded thanks to the campaign. Money goal they achieved in just 15 minutes, making Stormgate fully funded. But also and in two days, the project raised more than $1 million dollars, within a campaign that continues to generate profits. A figure that will surely increase even more, since after the preview shown at The Games Awards, the collection has increased by 150 thousand dollars.

