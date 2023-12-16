Perry's assistant found him dead in the Jacuzzi tub at his home in Los Angeles on October 28.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said several factors contributed to the death of Perry, 54, including “acute effects” of ketamine use, coronary heart disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid addiction.

He added that Perry was using ketamine to treat depression and anxiety.

What do we know about ketamine?

Ketamine is a drug intended for medical and veterinary anesthesia. It was developed in the 1960s. It is known as a promising new treatment for major depression, and as a psychedelic drug. In 2006, research, conducted at the National Institutes of Health in the United States, showed that an intravenous dose of ketamine could relieve severe depression within hours. In 2018, Dr. Martin Teicher, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and director of the Biopsychiatry Research Program at McLean Hospital, said he considered the new uses of ketamine “one of the biggest advances in psychiatry in the world.” In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved Spravato, a nasal spray and the first ketamine-based antidepressant. But although ketamine works quickly, its effects wane after a few days or weeks, NPR reported. A ketamine overdose can lead to a variety of symptoms, including memory loss or seizures, according to the American Addiction Centers. It can also cause a person to lose consciousness or experience dangerously slow breathing, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Deaths are more likely when ketamine is mixed with alcohol.