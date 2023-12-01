loading…

It was revealed that the US lectured Israel about fighting in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israel lacking the “confidence” to continue the war against Hamas for months and needed to change its tactics in the south Gaza Strip . This was stated by United States (US) Minister of Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken at a meeting with Israel’s war cabinet on, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Blinken was in Jerusalem to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet overseeing the war against Palestinian militant groups. Some excerpts from the meeting were later leaked to Channel 12, Israel’s most popular commercial TV station, which aired the excerpts on Thursday evening.

“You cannot operate in southern Gaza like you do in the north. There are two million Palestinians there,” Blinken said, according to a translation from Hebrew posted by the Times of Israel.

“You need to evacuate fewer people from their homes, be more accurate in your attacks, not attack UN facilities, and ensure that there are enough protected areas,” the US diplomat added.

“And if not? “Then don’t attack where there are civilians,” he continued as quoted from RT, Friday (1/12/2023).

When Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the entire Israeli public was united in supporting the goal of eliminating Hamas, even though it would take months, Blinken responded: “I don’t think you deserve credit for that.”

The leaked excerpts also reveal that Israel does not want the Palestinian Authority to rule Gaza, as they support, educate and fund terror, according to Netanyahu.

Blinken said the US understands that, but other countries in the Middle East need to know what Netanyahu is planning.