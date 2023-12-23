loading…

A total of 4,185 French-Israeli dual citizens have been mobilized into the Zionist army for the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Aljazeera.net

PARIS – A total of 4,185 dual citizens France-Israel has been mobilized into the Zionist army for the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. They have potentially committed war crimes over the deaths of thousands of Palestinians since the brutal invasion began October 7.

Thomas Portes, a member of the National Assembly representing the France Unbowed Party (LFI), revealed the number of French-Israelis mobilized for the war in an interview with Europe 1 radio.

The left-wing party politician called for French citizens who committed war crimes while serving in the Israeli army to be brought to justice.

He, on Monday this week, sent a letter to Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, raising the issue of French citizens fighting in Gaza on behalf of Israel.

“When the UN, through its special rapporteurs, highlights the risk of genocide and 19,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, the participation of French citizens in these atrocities casts a shadow on France,” Portes wrote in his letter, before the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza was updated to be higher. of 20,000 people.

“Similarly, because colonialism is recognized as a crime against humanity, all its impacts on French citizens must be carefully examined,” he said, as quoted by The New Arab, Saturday (23/12/2023).

“It is very important for France to examine the culpability of its citizens involved in Gaza and the West Bank,” Portes said.

“Therefore, I request your intervention, based on your general investigative powers, that French citizens, including dual citizens, guilty of war crimes, should be brought before a French court.”

Israel, during its invasion of Gaza, has attacked places of worship, hospitals, ambulances and buildings where Palestinian civilians live.

Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 280 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 7, the date the Gaza war broke out.