Anyone looking out the window can probably hardly imagine it. Rain and gray skies have been dominating the weather for some time now. But the weather year 2023 was not only record wet, but also sunny and warm. Record warm even with a spot in the top 10 of sunniest years in decades. RTV Oost weather forecaster Grieta Spannenburg draws this conclusion in a look back at the weather in Overijssel over the past year.