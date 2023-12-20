Resident Evil 4 Remake has been one of the most notable games of 2023 and in the new PlayStation Store January sales it can be obtained at a much cheaper price.

PlayStation Store does not stop starting new promotions through which it offers the possibility of getting hold of new titles for PS5 and PS4 players. Once the end of the year sales are about to end, where game sales are still active, such as the 95% discount on this great horror game for a very limited time or the most brutal PS5 and PS4 game destroys the 75% discount, now it's time to focus on the January sales that have just started on the platform where it is included one of the Game of the Year nominees for less than half its original price.

And that is none other than Resident Evil 4, the brilliant work of Capcom that brings back one of the most beloved installments of the franchise. In case you have not yet been able to experience this facelift, it is available on the PlayStation Store at its all-time low price, so it can be yours paying only 30.09 euroswhich means a 57% discount compared to its usual price in the digital store. Thus, you will be saving no less than 39.90 euros if you buy it before next January 6, 2024at which time the promotion ends.

Resident Evil 4 for PS5/PS4 for €30.09

Resident Evil 4, the best remake that Capcom has released to date

Resident Evil 4 is the best remake that Capcom has released so far, as well as the best game in the entire saga. Without a doubt, we are looking at an enhanced and improved version of the original masterpiece, with very good gameplay that is combined with an unbeatable setting and characters – both villains and friends – that have an impact on the plot. Its distancing from the terror and tension compared to the first installments are supplemented by its level design with larger settings that favor its action-oriented gameplay, as well as greater depth in the story. On a technical level, we are facing one of the games with the best results in modeling and scenarios, highlighting the work on lighting, as we mentioned in the analysis of Resident Evil 4.

So, don't hesitate for a moment and get Resident Evil 4 now at a price of only 30.09 euros, although you will have to be quick, since the promotion ends on January 6, 2024.

