Cristina Pedroche has been the last guest of the year at El Hormiguero. As is customary, the Madrid native has visited Pablo Motos to give an exclusive about the dress he will wear on New Year's Eve.

On this occasion, before getting into the subject, the presenter and the newcomer talked about a beautiful moment that occurred before starting the live show. Just as Pablo said, he had the opportunity to see Cristina's birth recorded, and he could not help but hold back his tears.

“I felt so empowered, so strong, so in control of what was happening…”

The television presenter has said that she felt something inexplicable when her daughter's life made its way through the “mammal screams”. “As she had studied so much, she knew everything,” she said before ensuring that she “does not speak of pain, but of intensity.”

“There was only one moment when I got scared because I accidentally pushed,” he said in one of the most exciting moments of the interview. You can not lose this!