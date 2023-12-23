How beautiful Christmas looks in Pasapalabra! The set is full of gifts and snowflakes thanks to the graphics on the screens, an “enveloping touch” as Roberto Leal points out. We spoke with him when the holidays arrived to find out how he experiences these magical and special dates.

The presenter assures that his daughter Lola has been playing Christmas carols for him since the beginning of December, to which are added the Christmas songs that are playing on La Pista. He is giving less room to sweets: “I'm behaving well,” he has acknowledged, holding back for the “inevitable days.”

“What would a Christmas Eve dinner be without a bad joke at the table, that's what brothers-in-law and Orestes are for too”

Furthermore, it seems that Roberto Leal really likes Christmas sweaters. “The weirder, the funnier,” he says. In fact, he has several, like one with Rudolf's face and another even with lights, from an Antena 3 Christmas campaign. “That one gives me cramps,” he says. Will we see him with any on the set?

Taking stock of 2023, he recognizes that the most special moment of the year was when Rafa Castaño took the pot, especially because he did it in one fell swoop. The contestant took home the largest amount of money ever given in Pasapalabra. He states that “it was magical for everyone and surprising even for Rafa himself.”

The presenter confesses that all the contestants are greatly missed, both during these holidays and during the rest of the year. If he could, he would take everyone to his house for Christmas, even Orestes: “What would a Christmas Eve dinner be without a bad joke at the table,” he jokes.

Finally, his wish for next year is to be able to continue doing the program, enjoying it with the entire team, and for the contest to continue lovingly reaching people's homes: “For me, this is a gift, doing it every afternoon.” Don't miss the full interview in the video!