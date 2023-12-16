The cancellation of a title is almost always bad news not only for the players, but also for the creatives who worked on it. Recently, Naughty Dog stopped the development of The Last of Us Online, so several members of the study regretted the news and they talked about how attractive the project was going to be.

Naughty Dog explained that it will distance itself from games as a service, which made many of its fans who want more single-player titles feel relieved. Although we know that some developers were not entirely happy with the project either, there are some creatives from the studio who regretted the cancellation of The Last of Us Online.

One of them was the designer Karl Morley, who stated that the title was very entertaining. On social media he commented that he “had more fun playing this game than any other multiplayer game.” Likewise, he stated that he learned a lot and regretted the cancellation.

For his part, Nathaniel Ferguson, also a designer, stated that working on The Last of Us Online has been one of the highlights of his career. For this reason, he will always remember the project fondly. “It has been an absolute highlight of my career and will always be a very special project for me,” she noted.

Dialogue director Kat McNally also gave her testimony. From her perspective, the cancellation of the game was bad news. For this reason, he took the opportunity to highlight all the work that his team did for the game that will never see the light of day.

“It is never easy for a game to be canceled, but I am very proud of my studio and everything we accomplished on this project. A big thank you to my combat dialogue QA teams,” commented McNally.

Fans of the franchise reacted to these comments from the developers. Some players regretted the cancellation of the project even more, believing that it was promising, especially due to the words of Morley, who highlighted the fun side of multiplayer.

